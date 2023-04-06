Govt adds millets to diet of athletes at sports centres

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 5

In order to provide a balanced and nutritious diet to the players of Punjab, the state government has added millets to the menu of all the centres of Punjab State Institute of Sports. This proposal will be implemented at all sports centres in the state.

It was disclosed by Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer today.

The minister said millets would be provided thrice a week in the form of ragi porridge), mixed millets chapatis and bajra-dal khichdi. Trainees will be made aware of the benefits of the consumption of millet through online and offline classes periodically. Principal Secretary, Sports, Rakhee Gupta Bhandari said this was also in accordance with the UN’s ‘International Year of Millets- 2023’.