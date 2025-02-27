Govt aids heart surgery of 341 kids

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh on Wednesday stated that during the ongoing fiscal, free surgeries were performed on as many as 341 children suffering from congenital heart disease. The government stepped in to cover the entire cost of treatment, offering these children a second chance at life, he added. He claimed that the government spent an amount of Rs 3.52 crore on these life-saving procedures, performed at empanelled hospitals in the state.