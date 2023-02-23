Government banks on new industrial policy to woo biz honchos

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 22

The two-day Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit- 2023 is all set to kick-start from tomorrow (February 23 & 24) at ISB, Mohali. The summit will have participation from regional and global investors, corporate organisations, entrepreneurs, industrialists and thought leaders. Hosted since 2013, this is the 5th edition of the summit.

The government aims to attract potential investment and business opportunities, build relationships and engage with start-ups on innovative ideas and solutions. In addition, the summit will act as a platform for business networking, knowledge sharing and exploring strategic partnerships.

Earlier, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the main motive was to give fillip to industrialisation in the state and to reverse the trend of brain drain by opening new vistas of employment for youths.

The theme of the summit is “Invest in The Best”, where the state would showcase its overall vision for development, key regional projects and opportunities for investment. The summit would include exhibitions on number of sectors, including textiles, IT, ESDM & start-ups, healthcare, green energy and sustainability, tourism and entertainment.

The state would be banking on new Industrial Policy, which was approved recently. The policy has been framed after due consultations with all the stakeholders, especially the industrialists.

Recently, the CM stated that the government would soon set up 20 dedicated “Rural Industrial Hubs” to boost industrialisation. He said these hubs would be equipped with the state-of-the-art infrastructure to facilitate the industrialists in setting up their units.

CM Mann had gone to Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai to invite the industrialists. He said the state government was making concerted efforts to further strengthen the single- window system for facilitating investors.

Earlier, single window service was merely a sham, devoid of any meaningful purpose, which not only demoralised the potential investors but also hampered the industrial development of the state, the CM had stated.

Mann said his government would ensure that the single-window system worked as a real facilitator to the entrepreneurs interested in investing in the state.