Govt can’t take away land from tillers: Union

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 27

The Department of Rural Development and Panchayats’ drive to reclaim 45,000 acres of land has ruffled feathers of farm leaders.

Satnam Singh Pannu, a farm leader, accused the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government, of usurping Jumla Mushtarka Malkan land by showing it as a panchayat land. Stating that the farmers made this land cultivable on the invitation of the government years ago, the authorities concerned could not snatch the land from the tillers, he said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, officials said the farmers were being offered the same land as tenants. The sum paid as rent is split between the gram panchayat and the BDPO in a ratio of 70:30. The department has set a target to repossess 198 acres across 25 villages in Amritsar.