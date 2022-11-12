Punjab Govt chalks out plan to curb lumpy skin disease

Chandigarh, November 11
The Punjab Government has chalked out an action plan for early prevention of the lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cattle.
The Group of Ministers closely gauging the situation and planning strategies to prevent a revival of the disease in the state, on Friday decided to start a vaccination campaign from February 15, 2023.
Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar directed officials of the Animal Husbandry Department to start the vaccination drive from February 15 and vaccinate the entire 25 lakh heads of cattle in the state by April 30, 2023.
