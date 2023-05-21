Govt college in Ferozepur cries for attention

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, May 20

While the state government is gung ho about the improvement in the education sector, the Panjab University Constituent Government College at Mohkam Khan Wala is facing acute shortage of manpower.

The building constructed at a cost of Rs 14.28 crore under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan is in a shambles due to the poor upkeep.

According to information, the college has seven permanent posts of lecturers, but guest faculty teaches the students. Moreover, there’s no permanent administrative staff and posts of superintendent, librarian and data entry operator were lying vacant. Besides, two posts each of security guards and peons, one post each of gardener and cleaner were also lying vacant.

Principal NP Sharma said, “I joined here a few days ago. I was shocked to see that there were no blackboards. Now, I have arranged a few of them.”

Sharma has the additional charge of this college along with Shaheed Udham Singh Panjab University Constituent College in Guruharsahai.

Despite 700 students studying in various courses, including BA, BCA and B.Com there’s not even a single book in the library and computers at ICT labs.