‘Govt committed to developing Mohali as gateway to state’

Mohali, September 15
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said Mohali would be developed as the gateway of the state and no stone would be left unturned for sprucing up the city on scientific lines to facilitate the industrialists.
CM’s Major announcements
- 1-year extension to entrepreneurs for construction on industrial plots
- ESI Hospital to come up at Dera Bassi
- Industry facilitation cell at PSPCL
- Soon, policy for development of working women hostel
Addressing a gathering during the Sarkar Sanatkar Milni here today, the Chief Minister said the government was committed to ensuring the holistic development of Mohali to attract more investment here.
He added that Mohali, equipped with ultramodern facilities, has a huge potential to be developed as the industrial hub of the state. Giving a major relief to industrialists, the CM announced a one-year extension to entrepreneurs to construct structures on their industrial plots.
Mann said focal points across the state would be developed as model industrial hubs. He called upon industrialists to invest in the state. Along with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Mann unveiled a book on PHD Chambers.
The Chief Minister said the government was open to give permissions to industrial units but the industrialists should also promise him that they will give jobs to youth of state. Mann said Punjab has so far attracted investment worth Rs 50,871 crore which will create 2.86 lakh jobs for youngsters.
The Chief Minister announced setting up 14 new police posts for focal points across the state.
