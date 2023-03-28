Govt defaming Punjabis: SAD

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was defaming Punjab and Punjabis and playing politics of polarisation in league with the Centre to hide its failures on all fronts and asked the government to come clean on the reasons for the arrest of hundreds of Sikh youths.

Addressing a press conference here, senior leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema along with party legal wing president Arshdeep Singh Kler said, “It seems that a deliberate attempt is being made to recreate the atmosphere of the 1980s,” he added.

Asking the government not to engage in a defamation exercise of Punjab and Punjabis, Cheema said, “The state is already witnessing a flight of the industry. We have witnessed open gang warfare, besides constant cases of extortions and kidnappings. The government is creating a hype over separatism to hide its failures.”