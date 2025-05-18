Govt departments to pay building plan approval fee to urban local bodies

In an important development, all the government departments undertaking construction of their buildings in the 116 urban local bodies will have to pay the layout plan fee and change of land use charges to the civic body concerned.

In the instructions issued by the Director of Local Government, on Friday, it has been pointed out that it was seen that the ULBs were objecting to the building plans/layout plans approved by the state architect department.

While being asked to allow the construction as per the plans approved by the architect department, the ULBs have been asked to ensure that the plans are in accordance with the Local Government Building bylaws, 2018, and other amendments carried out from time to time.

The ULBs have also been asked to take undertaking from the respective department that they have deposited the requisite building plan approval fee. In the past, there have been several cases, wherein the ULBs have been objecting to the building plans of different departments prepared by the state architect department.