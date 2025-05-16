Govt departments to pay building plan approval fee to urban local bodies

All government departments undertaking construction projects within the jurisdiction of the state’s 116 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) will now be required to pay building plan layout fee and change of land use charges to the concerned civic body.

Advertisement

The directive was issued on Friday by the Director of Local Government. It addresses a recurring issue wherein the ULBs have raised objections to building and layout plans approved by the state architect department.

While the architect department may approve such plans, the ULBs have been asked to ensure that the plans conform to the Local Government Building Bylaws, 2018, and other amendments carried out from time to time.

Advertisement

The ULB have also been asked to take undertakings from the respective government departments confirming that they have deposited the requisite building plan approval fee.

In the past, there have been several cases where the ULBs have been objecting to the building plans of different departments prepared by the state architect department.