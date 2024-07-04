Punjab Govt earned Rs 137 cr through OTS scheme

Chandigarh, July 3
Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema today said one-time settlement (Amendment) scheme (OTS-3) has emerged as one of the most successful financial mechanisms in the country.
Cheema said the OTS-3 has generated Rs 137.66 crore in tax revenue, a substantial increase from the combined collection of Rs 13.15 crore from OTS-1 and OTS-2 implemented by previous governments.
“This achievement demonstrates efficacy of the scheme and the commitment of the Punjab Government under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s leadership to foster a tax-compliant culture,” said Cheema. He added that the facility of submission of additional statutory declaration forms at the time of applying for OTS-3 reduced liability of dealers. “A total of 58,756 dealers have availed the benefits of OTS-3,” he said.
