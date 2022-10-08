Govt employees block Dhuri road, demand regular jobs

Sangrur, October 7
Hundreds of government employees, under the banner of the Theka Mulazam Sangharsh Morcha, today blocked the Sangrur-Ludhiana road at the bridge of Babbanpur canal in Dhuri. They have been demanding the regularisation of their services.
“We had announced that we will block this road but the government gave only assurances. Their failure has compelled us to start this indefinite protest. Today, our members have come with their families from across the state,” said Varinder Singh Momi, a leader of the morcha.
“We are trying to convince the protesters to end their dharna,” said DC Jitendra Jorwal. The police have diverted traffic to various link roads.
The protest was on till the filing of this report.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast
The boat has six crew members and is being brought to the st...
10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire
The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers
Man arrested, hunt on to identify 2 more Indian students in Surrey Strawberry Hill incident in Canada
A media release mentions that on September 11, a Surrey RCMP...
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3
The Rs 3 per kg increase in CNG price is the first hike in r...
Spurious syrup: All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan
12 kids died in Udhampur in Jan 2020