Govt employees block Dhuri road, demand regular jobs

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, October 7

Hundreds of government employees, under the banner of the Theka Mulazam Sangharsh Morcha, today blocked the Sangrur-Ludhiana road at the bridge of Babbanpur canal in Dhuri. They have been demanding the regularisation of their services.

“We had announced that we will block this road but the government gave only assurances. Their failure has compelled us to start this indefinite protest. Today, our members have come with their families from across the state,” said Varinder Singh Momi, a leader of the morcha.

“We are trying to convince the protesters to end their dharna,” said DC Jitendra Jorwal. The police have diverted traffic to various link roads.

The protest was on till the filing of this report.

