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Home / Punjab / Govt employees continue stir, press for pending demands in Punjab

Govt employees continue stir, press for pending demands in Punjab

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:10 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Commuters wait for buses amid workers’ strike in Patiala on Thursday. Tribune photo
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The mass casual leave protest by lakhs of government employees continued for the second consecutive day on Thursday, disrupting normal life across the state.

Defying the state government’s action declaring the mass casual leave “unauthorised leave of absence”, employees gathered in large numbers at the Punjab Civil Secretariat and in Sector 17, Chandigarh, to protest against the government’s alleged failure to address their pending demands. In all districts, employees staged protests outside deputy commissioners’ offices.

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Government offices remained paralysed as employees stayed away from duty. Public transport services were partially affected, with most transport unions extending support to the joint action committee of the Sanjha Mullazam Manch and the Sanjha Mullazam Front, which is spearheading the agitation. Except for emergency services in government hospitals, patients visiting healthcare institutions faced difficulties. Teaching in government schools and other government-run institutions remained unaffected, with teachers joining the employees’ rallies after classes.

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At the rallies, union leaders, including Sukhchain Khera, Sahil Sharma, Manpreet Singh, Harnek Singh and Sukhwinder Singh, strongly criticised the government’s decision to declare the mass casual leave unauthorised. They said they were prepared to fight the government’s action.

“A meeting of the joint action committee has been convened at Ludhiana on October 24, where the further course of action will be decided,” Khera told The Tribune.

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The unions are demanding the release of 18 per cent pending dearness allowance (DA) arrears, restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS).

Their demands also include implementation of the 2.59 multiplication factor, restoration of assured career progression (ACP) benefits, regularisation of contractual and outsourced employees.

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