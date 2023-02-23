Government fails to share probe details of plot allotment scams with ED

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 22

The government has failed to share the details of investigations into the alleged industrial plot allotment scams with the Enforcement Director (ED).

Two reminders to the Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, and Managing Director (MD) of the Punjab State Industrial Export Corporation (PSIEC) by the ED have failed to elicit any response. In a latest communication, the ED has sought the details of the industrial plots allotted since 2012 and of inquiry conducted by the corporation or any other enforcement agency along with any FIR registered in the matter.

Already the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) is investigating the plot allotment cases in industrial focal points, apart from registering a criminal case against corporation officials in connection with bifurcation of a 25-acre industrial plot for setting a private township in Mohali.

Sources in the government said due to the sensitivity of the matter and the ED being a central agency, the Department of Industries and Commerce had last month referred the matter to the Chief Secretary for necessary orders. “Since the ED has written and response from the office of the Chief Secretary is awaited, the matter is again being taken up with the CS office,” said sources.

The VB is also probing the missing official document wherein then CM Capt Amarinder Singh had in 2019 ordered the formation of a three-member committee to probe the complicity of the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC).

In the document, the former CM had sought to examine the findings of the VB that had asked for the permission from the PSIEC MD to book six corporation officials for their alleged role in the allotment of industrial plots to their kin and acquaintances.

