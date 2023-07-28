Govt faltered in acting on flood warnings: Punjab Governor

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, July 27

On a visit to the flood-affected Lohian area, Governor Banwarilal Purohit today said there was a lapse on part of the state government in acting on the warnings issued by the Meteorological Department.

Purohit praised government officials, Army, NDRF teams and volunteers in jointly handling the post-flood emergency situation, but validated the stand of the Opposition parties saying no timely advance preparations were made even after an orange alert had been sounded.

“A lapse has definitely occurred at that stage,” the Governor said adding that preparations to avoid flooding should have been held at least a month ago. The Governor visited Gidderpindi and Mandala Chhana villages today.

“Now that the damage is done, I have asked officials to ensure that a survey is conducted to ascertain losses over the next 15 days. The government should ensure it has sufficient funds. As soon as the patwaris submit the ground report, the compensation should be handed over to the affected people. I have talked to the villagers and I could sense that they are becoming very impatient. They must be awarded compensation within 15 days,” he said.

On seeking aid from the Centre, the Governor said, “I have already written a letter to the Centre. I will send another one when the survey report comes. We will get from the Centre whatever is required.”

Meanwhile, on a statement made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today that 30 persons were running the country, including 28 governors, PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Purohit said, “I have never interfered in the administrative work of the state. No one can cite me a single example of that. I challenge all. But I will never allow any violation of the Constitution. Article 167 gives me the right to ask questions and binds the government to furnish me the replies.”

On the Governor declaring the “extended session” of the Vidhan Sabha unconstitutional, he said, “I am told it was an extension of the Budget Session. The government discussed nothing on the Budget, but put up four new Bills. Ideally, it should have done this in the monsoon session.”

On being asked that the CM maintains that the Bills have been passed in the “extended session”, the Governor said, “Maybe he has another copy of the Constitution.”

‘CM is of my son’s age’

In a lighter vein later, the Governor said, “The CM is much younger to me. He is actually of my son’s age. So, I love him like a son.”

Minutes earlier, he had mentioned that he was hurt over the CM using uncultured language against him even on the floor of the Assembly

“But I have become thick-skinned with time and never retort in that style,” he said

