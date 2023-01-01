Govt ‘indifferent’ to kin’s demand for relief: Manoranjan Kalia

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 31

Former Cabinet Minister and BJP national executive member Manoranjan Kalia today termed the attitude of the state government towards deceased Nakodar trader Timmy Chawla’s family “discriminatory”. Kalia charged the state government of handling their demand for compensation as a routine matter which lacked seriousness for a murder of this magnitude. He said a writ would be filed in the High Court on the issue.

Kalia’s comments come in the wake of the CM office’s response to a letter sent by Timmy’s family to the CMO on December 17, demanding Rs 2 crore and a job for his wife. Kalia said the response made it clear that the CM had not read the family’s letter and that the state government was not serious about the demand for compensation. Kalia said this during a press conference at his residence, along with Timmy Chawla’s wife and relatives.

Timmy was murdered on December 7 with his guard constable Mandeep Singh. While the constable’s family was awarded Rs 2 crore by the government, Chawla’s family had also demanded compensation as he was the sole bread winner of his home.