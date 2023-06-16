 Govt justifies extension of session sans Punjab Governor Purohit’s nod : The Tribune India

Govt justifies extension of session sans Punjab Governor Purohit’s nod

Budget session restarts on June 19

Banwarilal Purohit, Governor, Punjab



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 15

The exchange of words to establish their constitutional authority between Governor Banwarilal Purohit and the state government continues as he has not been provided the agenda for the coming session of the Vidhan Sabha on June 19 and 20 despite his asking for it.

In reply to how the government can hold the extension of the Budget session without his (Governor) permission, the government has replied that the last session had not concluded before it was adjourned by Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan in March, so there was no need to any fresh permission. The Governor had asked the provisions of the Constitution for the extension of the session just three months after the Budget was passed.

The government has replied that the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) is still deciding the items that will be included in the agenda. The Governor, earlier this week, had complained that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had not supplied him the relevant information he sought in 10 different letters.

Insiders point out that the Vidhan Sabha is likely to take up issues of the Centre holding back the rural development funds and the ordinance on transfers and postings of bureaucrats in Delhi for which the Aam Aadmi Party is seeking the support at the national level.

AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang yesterday alleged that the Governor had refused to use words “my government” during his address in the last Assembly session. “Though he is the Governor of Punjab, he advocated Haryana’s share in Panjab University,” Kang said.

