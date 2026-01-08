Govt launches Ph II of war on drugs

Ten months since the launch of the “Yudh Nashean Virudh” (war against drugs) scheme, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Wednesday announced taking it to a more aggressive second phase with the participation of over 1.5 lakh volunteers or “Pind de Pehredaars” from across Punjab.

The second phase of the scheme was formally launched by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the presence of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab AAP in-charge Manish Sisodia in the auditorium of Lovely Professional University. “We have launched a ‘Nasha Mukti’ app on which direct and confidential reporting shall be done by the volunteers and the same shall reach the CM office and the DGP for action,” Kejriwal told about 2,500 volunteers present on the occasion, including the coordinators from various zones, districts, Assembly segments and blocks.

In the new format, 11 volunteers are being roped in from every village to form a village defence committee. For bigger villages, the committee shall have 21 members. Each of these members shall visit door to door and convince the addicts to shun drugs and get admitted in a nearby de-addiction centre. Information regarding the supplier will be sent for necessary police action. The SHOs have been bypassed in the app system.

As per the plan, foot marches will be taken out across 15,000 villages and wards from January 10 to 25 to mobilise people. A meeting of all volunteers has been convened for February 13.

Kejriwal said, “About 30,000 drug cases were registered and more than 43,000 arrests had been made in the first phase. He said the police had achieved a record conviction rate of nearly 88 per cent in these cases, which was a big achievement.

The government released a helpline number 9899100002, on which anyone can join campaign against drug traffickers by giving a missed call.

Encouraging the volunteers, Mann told them, “I too had been a part of theekri pehras which were held in my village. It imparts a sense of responsibility. As pehredaars, your duty shall primarily be to check the entry of drug suppliers and report about them to us. Our teams shall do the rest of work.”

Special DGP Punjab Arpit Shukla pointed out that 358 big fish had already been put behind bars since the launch of the scheme on March 1, 2025, and about 90,000 youth of Punjab had taken treatment.