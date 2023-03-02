 Punjab Govt likely to roll out sops for crop diversification, MSP for vegetables : The Tribune India

Budget session starts tomorrow

Punjab Govt likely to roll out sops for crop diversification, MSP for vegetables

Punjab Govt likely to roll out sops for crop diversification, MSP for vegetables


Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, March 1

The next fiscal will be a tightrope walk for the government as it seeks to roll out several schemes in its Budget proposals amid depleting revenue receipts.

The Budget session, scheduled to begin on Friday, will bring into focus the state of finances post the end of GST compensation given by the Centre since 2017, and the impact of the Aam Aadmi Party’s rollout of 300 units of free power to domestic consumers. It will also reveal the government’s unveiling of new schemes in agriculture, health and education and how the government proposes to fund these schemes.

On the anvil, in the Finance Minister Harpal Cheema’s Budget proposals, is the likelihood of expanding the Aam Aadmi Clinics, building schools of eminence and going in for crop diversification in a major way by giving a push to horticulture crops. It is likely that the state government announces a minimum support price for some crops like potato, tomato and cauliflower.

A push to sericulture and fisheries is also expected in the Budget. Though the government is unlikely to announce its rollout of

Rs 1,000 for woman in the Budget proposals - a pre-poll promise by the party- some amount may be reserved for the same.

With the capex spending going down, a push for capital building is also likely in the Budget. Against a targeted Rs 10,981.09 crore for 2022-23, the expenditure so far has been just Rs 3,751.14 crore.

The capex is the money spent on building assets and investments made by the government.

According to sources, the biggest concern for the Finance Department is to ensure a regular stream of revenue through own tax resources and non-tax resources. Since the state will not get any GST compensation (Rs 17,000 crore) this year, the government is likely to up its borrowings to the maximum limit of 3 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product. Though this will add to the state’s burgeoning debt burden, the state government wants to create a feel-good factor in the state in its first full budget.

Punjab was among the top five GST compensation receiving states in the country. A report released in January this year by the RBI had revealed that the state will be among states like Puducherry, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand to be most adversely affected by the end of GST compensation regime. In addition, the government’s expenditure on salaries and pensions will increase by over Rs 2,000 crore and expenditure on payment of subsidy will cross Rs 20,000 crore.

The government is also bound by a court order to pay the pending dues of dearness allowance to its employees. With the expenditure increasing, the government will have to go in for maximum of allowed market borrowings in the next fiscal.

