Punjab Govt mulls sops for industry using stubble

Aman Sood
Patiala, September 2
Industries using paddy stubble as fuel will get incentives, while farmers burning crop residue will have red entries marked against their names in the revenue records — these are some of the measures that the state government is considering to curb farm fires.
Non-fiscal incentives
The government will also give non-fiscal incentives to industries. For example, they will get panchayat land on a 33-year lease to store paddy straw. govt officials
Officials have confirmed that industries such as sugar mills, pulp and paper mills, besides those having boilers with steam generation capacity of more than 25 tonnes per hour, will be eligible for incentives.
At present, eight industries have given their consent to use paddy stubble as fuel. “The government is trying to bring more industrial units under the ambit of the scheme to ensure minimum farm fire cases,” they said.
Senior officials of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) said the government had decided to provide cumulative incentives of Rs 25 crore to 50 industries on a first-come-first-served basis.
“Industries using boilers will be encouraged to use paddy straw as fuel. Further, the government will give non-fiscal incentives to such industries. For example, they will get panchayat land on a 33-year lease to store paddy straw,” said officials.
Meanwhile, the government is keen on making red entries in the revenue records of farmers who burn stubble and not even pay environment compensation.
An environmental penalty of more than Rs 8 crore imposed on erring farmers in the past few years has been pending.
“Starting this season, we will have more than 8,500 officers in the field. Red entries will be made in the records of farmers who set their fields on fire,” said PPCB member secretary Krunesh Garg.
