Govt not allotting paddy on frivolous grounds: Millers

Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, September 15

At a time when the Punjab Government is trying to woo investors, rice millers have alleged that the Food and Supply Department has refused to allot them paddy for shelling in the coming season.

Not allowed to meet CM

  • Owners of new rice units tried to meet CM Mann and AAP convener Kejriwal at Mohali, but were not allowed inside as their names were not in the list of invitees
  • For the 2022-23 milling season, the Centre denied Rs 104 crore transportation charges to the state government as the mills that were allotted paddy were located far from the mandis

According to information, 628 new rice shelling units have come up this year, thus taking the total number to 5,350. Each of this new unit has come up with an average investment of Rs 4 crore.

Bharat Bhushan Binta Bansal, chief, Punjab Rice Industries’ Association, said the new units had been denied permission on frivolous grounds such as non-completion of staff quarters or the corporate office.

“The machinery is in place and the sheds for storage of paddy and shelled rice are ready. The remaining work will soon. If these new units are not allotted paddy, the investors will have to bear the losses,” said Bansal.

However, sources in the Food and Supply Department said since these units could not fulfil the requirements of the Custom Milling Policy, 2023, mainly a fully-constructed building with proper power connection, thus the government won’t be able to allot them paddy from the mandis for shelling.

“They still have time to fulfil the conditions. We have assured them that we will give them paddy for shelling through release orders later, from mandis that see excess paddy arrivals and do not have sufficient rice milling capacity in their vicinity,” said Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, Principal Secretary, Food and Supply Department.

A survey of these units had revealed that nearly 200 of these rice shelling units had not fulfilled the mandatory compliances as yet.

After the inspection by the Food and Supply Department of these new units, the central vigilance committee teams also inspected 212 mills and found that nearly 50 per cent did not fulfil the mandatory conditions for allotment of paddy for shelling.

Around 100 mills have been issued notices by the government. Food and Supply Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said, “Wherever the necessary compliances have not been fulfilled, we are asking the mill owners to explain their position. The issue will be soon resolved.”

