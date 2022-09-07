Punjab Govt not to allot plots under locally displaced persons category

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, September 6

As the Vigilance Bureau (VB) is looking into anomalies in allotment of residential plots under the locally displaced persons (LDP) category in different Improvement Trusts, the Local Government Department has decided not to allot plots under the category.

The only exception would be under court directive. In the past, plots under the LDP category were allotted by different Improvement Trusts, after getting approval from Directorate of the Local Government Department. Earlier, such allotments were done in Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar.

Sources said directions of the Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar in this regard would be issued to the all the Improvement Trusts in the coming days. Besides, functioning of the department would be further decentralised by categorising and limiting the resolutions which civic bodies send to the head office.

“Regulating the allotment of the LDP plots was a part of checking anomalies. It had been pointed out that the plots were allotted at very ‘nominal’ rates. Later, these were sold at market rates to other buyers, causing financial loss worth crores to the Improvement Trusts,” said sources.

During the Congress regime, former Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, had asked to conduct a probe into the allotment of 133 plots under the LDP category in Amritsar and Ludhiana Improvement Trusts in 2018.

The department has already referred cases of wrong allotment of plots under the LDP category in the Jalandhar Improvement Trust to the VB. In April, the department had got an FIR registered over 120 missing files that pertained to the allotment of plots under the LDP category, besides those pertaining to non-construction fee and advance given to the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation staff.