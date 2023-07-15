Govt offices to revert to 9 am-5 pm timing

Chandigarh, July 14
The state government will revert to old timings for all government offices in the state and Chandigarh, beginning Monday. From July 17, all government offices will remain functional from 9 am to 5 pm, ending the nearly 45-day period of changed office timings between 7.30 am and 2 pm. On the directives of CM Bhagwant Mann, official orders were issued in this regard by the Chief Secretary Anurag Verma today.
In May, the government had changed the office timings in order to save electricity during the peak summer time.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, France talk defence co-production
Discuss cooperation in green energy; consulate to come up in...
Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab
Race against time: Patiala, Sangrur worst-hit; volunteers pi...