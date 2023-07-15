Govt offices to revert to 9 am-5 pm timing

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 14

The state government will revert to old timings for all government offices in the state and Chandigarh, beginning Monday. From July 17, all government offices will remain functional from 9 am to 5 pm, ending the nearly 45-day period of changed office timings between 7.30 am and 2 pm. On the directives of CM Bhagwant Mann, official orders were issued in this regard by the Chief Secretary Anurag Verma today.

In May, the government had changed the office timings in order to save electricity during the peak summer time.