Punjab Govt orders crackdown on unlicensed brick retailers

Chandigarh, September 8

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak today ordered a crackdown on unlicensed retailers selling bricks in the state. He also ordered the introduction of an online registration system for renewal of brick licences.

Disclosing this, a spokesperson of the Punjab Government said the minister today met a delegation of brick kiln owners who apprised him of all problems being faced by them in running their business. The main grouse of the delegation was that a large number of unauthorised shops were operating at many places in the border districts and these were actively engaged in selling bricks of poor quality at low rates. They claimed it was affecting the normal business of the brick kilns.

Appreciating the concerns of the delegation, the minister ordered a crackdown on all unlicensed shops operating in the state and directed the department to enforce the directions within two weeks.

The spokesperson added that the minister directed the department to simplify the procedure for renewal of brick kiln licences by allowing the owners to apply for a consolidated licence of five years. This is expected to come as a major relief to the brick kiln owners who at present have to visit offices every year for licence renewal.