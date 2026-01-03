Govt plans 9K enrolment camps to offer Rs10L cashless treatment

More than 9,000 enrolment camps have been planned across the state to register residents for the Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana (MMSY), the state government’s flagship universal health insurance initiative.

Advertisement

The scheme, aimed at providing Rs 10 lakh per annum cashless insurance cover to every family residing in Punjab, including Chandigarh, will be rolled out on January 15.

Advertisement

The applicant should either possess Aadhaar card or voter card of Punjab or Chandigarh, which would make him/her or her eligible for the MMSY.

Advertisement

The United India Insurance Company Ltd (UIICL) has been roped in for being the lowest bidder for the cashless claim management. The UIICL has to its credit a proven track record in implementing a similar health scheme in Tamil Nadu.

The agreement was signed by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) State Health Agency (SHA) Sanyam Aggarwal and Executive Director of United Indian Insurance Company Mathew George, today in the presence of Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh.

Advertisement

The minister said the scheme would formally be launched on January 15 by AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and CM Bhagwant Mann.

“The applicants will be registered for the health cards through biometric system in the dedicated camps to be organised across the state,” he said. The minister said the scheme could be termed as “Sarbat Da Bhalla” as it aimed to extend free medical treatment to all 3 crore Punjabis.

“Around 65 lakh Punjabi families, regardless of their social or economic status, can avail this facility, including the government employees and pensioners. It is a landmark reform and expands health protection from the earlier Rs 5 lakh coverage limited to specific categories,” he said.

The pilot project of the scheme was launched in Tarn Taran and Barnala in September 2025. The scheme would cover more than 2,200 medical procedures and surgeries, including all emergency and chronic diseases.

“Beneficiaries can access secondary and tertiary cashless care across a robust network of 824 empaneled hospitals, which currently includes 212 public hospitals, eight Government of India Hospitals, including the PGI, Chandigarh, AIIMS, Bathinda, and over 600 private hospitals,” said the minister.

However, there would be restrictions on cosmetic surgery or other non-essential medical procedures. The minister clarified that the exception could be accidental burn cases or accident cases where the cosmetic surgery, if required, could be considered for free treatment.

According to arrangement, the insurance firm would instantly pay Rs 1 lakh whereas the rest of the cost would be furnished through the SHA under hybrid mode during the course of treatment.