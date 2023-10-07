Govt plans to slash canal water usage charges

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, October 6

The government is mulling to slash the canal water usage charges to discourage the extraction of groundwater for industrial and agricultural use, which is one of the biggest contributors for the state’s depleting groundwater table.

Will reduce power subsidy bill The use of canal water for irrigation can also reduce the power subsidy bill of the government as farmers’ dependence on the use of electric agriculture pump sets to extract groundwater for irrigation will come down

Discussions have reportedly been held between the Water Resources Department and the Finance Department and the matter is now pending before Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his approval, confirmed top functionaries in both departments.

Provide supply to tail-end areas Farmers never demanded free electricity and water. We want that the land should be irrigated with canal water. At present, we are using just 27 per cent of canal water in the fields, while 70 per cent is flowing to other states. The government should deliver canal water to the tail-end areas and give adequate incentives to farmers. — Prem Bhangu, Chief, All-India Kisan Federation

For years, farmers have not been paying any bill for the use of canal water. For fear of drawing the wrath of farmers, previous governments have dithered from collecting the water cess. Information gathered by The Tribune revealed that the outstanding dues of farmers are about Rs 208.21 crore.

Officials in the Water Resources Department say that during the inter-departmental meetings, there is unanimity that while the figure of unpaid water cess continues to add up, it will be better to either do away with it or bring it to a bare minimum level.

“This will encourage farmers to use the canal water,” said a senior officer in the department. The use of canal water for irrigation could also reduce the power subsidy bill of the government as farmers’ dependence on the use electricity operated agriculture pump sets to extract groundwater for irrigation will come down.

During the Akali-BJP government of 2007-12, the Irrigation Department had replaced the old abiyana and implemented ‘water cess’ which was to be collected annually at Rs 100 per acre. Societies for the collection of water cess were formed under the area Executive Engineers. The water cess was to be used only for the cleaning and repair of water channels. The then government had also decided not to recover the abiyana due for the previous years.

Farmers had then refused to pay the water cess and initially the government tried to take action in 2015 by trying to stop the flow of canal water through irrigation channels. However, the government faced a strong protest from farm unions and the decision to stop the flow of canal water was withdrawn. Since then, neither have farmers paid the water cess, nor has any coercive action been taken.

The present government too has been dragging its feet on collecting the water cess. It is only in those cases where a farmer has to seek all clearances for either loans or sale of land that they deposit the water cess. From 2014-15 to 2022-23, only Rs 2.48 crore has been recovered as cess.