Govt policies enabling youth to build future in Punjab: Mann

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday asserted that his government was creating employment opportunities within Punjab, enabling young people to build their future at home rather than being forced to migrate abroad.

Mann said the government is working to create an environment in which young people do not have to more far in search of employment. “Punjab’s development strategy focuses on expanding opportunities, strengthening public services and ensuring that government resources reach ordinary families,” he added.

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He cited 70,000 government jobs, the transformation of government schools that helped 882 students clearing NEET (National Eligibility Entrance Test) this year and crores of rupees being invested in village development as evidence of Punjab’s changing fortunes as a sign of the government’s success during a ‘Lok Milni’ programme at Kamalpura village in Jagraon.

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Mann handed over a cheque of ₹51 lakh to the village sarpanch for comprehensive development works, reiterated his government’s commitment to farmers and women. He hit out at the Congress and the Akali leaders for fighting over power instead of working for Punjab’s progress.

He also referred to the filing of a chargesheet against Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, asserting that it would become difficult for him to escape accountability.

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The CM also warned against spreading false narratives about Punjab, saying, “Those who have defamed Punjab, a state renowned as the land of generals and sportspersons, by associating it with drugs will have to pay for their sins. These people, who plundered the state’s wealth and ruined the lives of its youth, are hand in glove with each other and must be held accountable for their actions.”

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress, he said the party was struggling because its leaders are more interested in becoming CM than serving the public. “Leaders of the Congress, Akali Dal and BJP shared a common objective of removing me from office because our government had prioritised public welfare,” he said.