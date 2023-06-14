 Govt pool lying shut for 20 months over delay in repair work : The Tribune India

Govt pool lying shut for 20 months over delay in repair work

Under-repair swimming pool of the Sports Department at Sangrur.



Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, June 13

The only 50-metre swimming pool of the district sports authorities has been lying closed for the last 20 months.

Plea to govt

The pool in the stadium has been closed since September 2021 and I have been paying Rs 2,000 monthly to the owner of a private pool. The government should look into the matter. — Swimmer

In October 2021, then PWD Minister Vijay Inder Singla had laid the stone for the upgrade of the pool and the work had also begun. The government had sanctioned Rs 7.5 crore for the project and the PWD was made the executing agency. But the work was stopped five months ago.

“We have got to know that the required construction material has been imported from abroad and reached Ludhiana. We have asked the contractor to complete the work within three months,” said Sangrur PWD Executive Engineer Kulvir Sandhu.

Budding swimmers have been hit hard as they have to shell out thousands of rupees every month to practise at private pools and many have been forced to quit the sport as they could not afford to pay the fees.

“Our pool in the stadium has been closed since September 2021 and I have been paying Rs 2,000 monthly to the owner of a private pool. I have to travel around 7 km away from the city daily to reach the pool. The government should look into the matter,” said a national-level swimmer from Sangrur.

At the government pool, the charges are Rs 700 per month for the 50-metre pool, but the owners of private pools located at various schools have pools which are 20, 22 or 25 metres in length. If swimmers want to practise there twice a day, they have to pay Rs 4,000 per month.

Advocate Kamal Anand and other locals said they had written to the Chief Minister on Monday and demanded action against contractors and officials for the delay.

Ranbir Singh Bhangu, District Sports Officer, said they were trying to get the project completed as early as possible.

