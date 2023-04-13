Govt refuses to share details of industrial plot allotment with ED

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, April 12

The Punjab Government has refused to share details of the industrial plot allotment with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), citing that it could impede the logical and expeditious conclusion of the investigation proceedings by the state Vigilance Bureau (VB).

In February, the ED, in its communication to the Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, and the Managing Director, PSIEC, had sought details of the industrial plots allotted since 2012, the details of the inquiry conducted by the corporation or any other enforcement agency along with any FIR registered in the matter. Incidentally, the VB has registered a criminal case against corporation officials in connection with the bifurcation of a 25-acre industrial plot for setting Gulmohar Township in Mohali.

Citing sensitivity of the matter and the ED being a central agency, the Department of Industries and Commerce has referred the matter to the Chief Secretary for necessary orders. In a recent communication to the Jalandhar office of the Additional Director, ED, the Managing Director of the PSIEC had pointed out that the matter pertained to the allotment of plots by PSIEC officials. The state was actively monitoring the FIR registered against PSIEC officials by the Vigilance Bureau, said the communication, stating that the competent authority had decided not to share the record at this early stage of investigation and a parallel inquiry by the ED could impede the investigations.

The VB probe into the industrial plot allotment case has seen a lot of heartburning between the state enforcement agency and the state bureaucracy over naming of an IAS officer in the bifurcation case. The officer was posted as the MD of the PSIEC when the bifurcation of the plot was allowed to a real estate developer.

The PSIEC — in its reply to the state government and the VB — had categorically stated that the property was a freehold private property and the government had no right on it other than monitoring that the property was used for industrial purpose and to see that it followed the estate management rules.

The apex court, in its April 5 orders, has stayed for four weeks all further proceedings arising out of and emanating from the January 5 FIR registered by the Vigilance Bureau in case of alleged illegal transfer of industrial plot to the real estate company by the PSIEC.

