Govt releases Rs 15 crore for three institutes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 3

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema today said the Finance Department had approved the release of Rs 15 crore for three higher education institutes.

According to Cheema, Rs 8.5 crore was earmarked for two institutes in the Majha region; Rs 6.75 crore for Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur University of Law, Kairon, Tarn Taran, for construction work and Rs 1.71 crore for Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar.

He further added that an outstanding amount of Rs 6.50 crore to Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, in one lump sum payment, had also been sanctioned from the Budget for the financial year 2022-23.

“The government is committed to provide financial support to the educational institutions,” the minister said.