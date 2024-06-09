Govt releases Rs 91 cr for 1.17 lakh SC students

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

The Punjab Government has released an amount of Rs 91.46 crore as part of its share of the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Caste (SC) students for the academic year 2023-24. This disbursement will benefit 1,17,346 students whose scholarships were pending.

Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said that providing education to Scheduled Caste children is the priority of the state government. She mentioned that the main goal of this scheme is to provide assistance to students from extremely poor families to complete their education.

The Cabinet Minister said that the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, is constantly working for the welfare of all sections of society, while also focusing on the welfare of Scheduled Caste students.

Dr Baljit Kaur stated that with the release of this amount, the standard of living of Scheduled Caste students could improve.

