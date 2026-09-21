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Home / Punjab / Govt revamps anganwadi ration system with Rs 2.67-crore allocation

Govt revamps anganwadi ration system with Rs 2.67-crore allocation

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Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:34 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Facing severe flak over persistent ration shortage and quality controversies that drew the scrutiny of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the state government has sanctioned Rs 2.67 crore for anganwadi centres across 23 districts of the state.

The funding marks a significant shift in the delivery of nutrition under the Supplementary Nutrition Programme. Instead of relying on centralised, pre-cooked or ready-to-eat rations, meals will now be cooked locally. Foodgrains will be distributed every quarter on the basis of actual attendance recorded on the Poshan Tracker.

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The daily cost norm remains Rs 8 per child, with meals designed to provide around 500 calories and 12-15 grams of protein.

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The policy shift comes in the wake of a prolonged supply crisis that began when Markfed’s tender was suspended in April following widespread complaints regarding poor food quality.

The ED is examining an internal communication sent in January by the Department of Social Security, Women and Child Development (SSWCD), which flagged concerns over the quality of food supplied to anganwadi centres. The communication flagged concerns over Markfed sourcing food items, including panjiri prepared with refined soybean oil, from private contractors.

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Beneficiaries rejected the product due to unacceptable taste and texture, leading to its discontinuation.

The SSWCD oversees the Integrated Child Development Services Scheme, which spans 26,600 anganwadi centres in Punjab and supports roughly 12 lakh beneficiaries, including pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children aged six months to three years.

With foodgrain quantities for the upcoming quarter already calculated and requested from the Food Corporation of India, state officials hope the new decentralised model will finally restore reliable and nutritious meals to the grassroots level.

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