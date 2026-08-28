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Home / Punjab / Govt school headmaster arrested for raping 11-year-old girl in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Govt school headmaster arrested for raping 11-year-old girl in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

The assault took place on August 11, say police

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PTI
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 01:56 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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A 52-year-old headmaster of a government school here was arrested for raping an 11-year-old girl earlier this month, police said on Friday.

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They said the assault took place near a village cremation ground between 1.30 pm and 2.30 pm on August 11.

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Based on a complaint filed by the minor girl’s father, a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

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Sub-Inspector Gurbachan Singh, Station House Officer of Hariana police station, said the accused was arrested on Thursday and further investigation in the case is under way.

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