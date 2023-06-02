Govt school heads in Punjab to visit Singapore for training

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, June 1

For the professional development of government school teachers, the Education Department has released a plan to send 230 school principals to Indian and foreign educational institutions in July, August and November this year.

As per the draft of the policy released by the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) on Thursday, the first batch of 35 principals of government senior secondary schools in the state will be sent to Principal’s Academy, Singapore, in July. The next batch of 30 principals will be sent to the National Institute of Education (NIE) International, Singapore, in the same month.

As many as 50 high school head teachers will be sent to Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, and the second batch of 50 teachers will visit the institute in August.