Govt schools to be named after martyrs

Faridkot, March 29

The Department of School Education on Wednesday brough back an 11-year-old scheme for renaming government schools. Rechristening schools will be a salutary practice and allowed in case of “those deceased who sacrificed their life for the freedom of the country or the martyrs in defence or paramilitary forces” according to the new policy.

In a change to this policy, applications for rechristening a school will be considered by the Principal Secretary, School Education, at the monthly meeting only after it has detailed reports from the Deputy Commissioner, SSP and the District Education Department offices.

“There should be sufficient documentary proof and certificates about the battle casualty or operational casualty of the martyr and there should be a ‘tamr patr’ or pension record of a freedom fighter, duly uploaded on a portal of the department,” reads the new policy.

A 15-member panel scrutinises each case and the final decision is taken by the Education Minister after receiving a proposal for rechristening of a school on an online portal.

The DC, SSP and Secretary, Freedom Fighters Welfare Department, are the members of the panel. The committee also includes Directors of the Culture and Tourism, Sainik Welfare, Sports and Language Departments. — TNS

What new policy states

Unlike the present practice of giving a 'no-objection certificate' to the proposal of rechristening a school, the DC, SSP and DEO will now have to give full detailed report for their acceptance of the proposal henceforth.