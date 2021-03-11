Lumpy Skin Disease: Punjab govt seeks goatpox vaccine from Centre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 16

Animal Husbandry, Fisheries & Dairy Development Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Tuesday asked the Union government to immediately make arrangements for supply of goatpox vaccine in adequate quantity for over 25 lakh livestock to prevent the spread of the contagious lumpy skin disease.

Bhullar discussed the situation, availability of the vaccine and arrangements being made by the state government for the prevention of the disease with Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, at a review meeting.

Bhullar said the state government had administered about 2.05 lakh doses of goatpox vaccine to healthy cattle till Monday evening. The affected animals were being monitored and adequate medication and other precautions being taken as per the Centre’s guidelines.

