Govt set to hold elections to urban, rural local bodies

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, November 17

The Punjab Government is all set to hold elections to the urban and rural local bodies in January. The dates are to be announced by the State Election Commission shortly.

Terms of 3 MCs ended in January The terms of three Municipal Corporations — Amritsar, Patiala and Jalandhar — expired in January this year, while that of the Ludhiana MC ended in March 2023. The term of the Phagwara civic body had expired in 2020.

It is in preparation for these polls the ruling party is planning to hold several rallies. The local polls will test the political mettle for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party vis-a-vis the opposition parties, ahead of the General Election next year.

Top sources in the party have told The Tribune that beginning tomorrow till December 20, AAP will be holding political rallies in each of the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies, where voters and local leaders from each panchayat and urban local ward will be drawn and informed of the party’s line and then they will spread the message to voters in their respective areas.

A rally will be held in Hoshiarpur on Saturday, which will be followed by the rally in Gurdaspur and then in Dhuri (Sangrur).

According to information, the elections to the 46 urban local bodies will be held first. Then within a gap of one or two days, elections to the 13,241 gram panchayats will also be held. State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhary told The Tribune that the two elections would be announced soon and would be held within a short span of each other.

It is learnt that the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats will be sending its proposal to the State Election Commission, for holding the elections. It is only then the dates will be announced. The Local Government Department had sent its proposal to the State Election Commission in August this year, proposing that the elections to urban bodies be held before November 15.

The polling schedule for the 46 urban local bodies, including five Municipal Corporations of Amritsar, Patiala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Phagwara, and 41 other Municipal Councils and nagar panchayats, besides the 13,241 gram panchayats, is to be announced before December 31. Though sources in the administration say that there are still “some loose ends to be tied like demarcation of wards, merger of multiple panchayats in a village, and/or making of rosters”, political sources say that the process will be completed within a week to 10 days.

“After the date of announcement of elections, the polling can be held within three to four weeks,” said a senior officer in Rural Development and Panchayat Department.