Govt should act like model employer: HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, February 8

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that the state government is expected to act like a model employer. The assertion by Justice Anil Kshetarpal came in a case where a widow’s pensionary benefits were initially withheld.

Taking up the plea filed against the state of Punjab and other respondents by Gurmeet Kaur through counsel Ranjivan Singh, Justice Kshetarpal also held that the pension amount should not have been withheld, forcing her to file the writ petition.

The petitioner, among other things, was seeking the quashing of a communication, dated December 3, 2007, denying her the benefit of the old pension scheme. Directions were also sought for quashing the order, dated February 4, 2010, whereby she was refused to be “accommodated in employment on compassionate basis”.

After hearing rival contentions and going through the documents, Justice Kshetarpal asserted that the petitioner, a widow, had applied for pension in 2008 after her husband’s demise the same year. There was no reason to withhold the pensionary amount payable to the petitioner once the court had given a declaration that the identically situated multipurpose health worker (male) would be entitled to the pension under the old pension scheme.

Justice Kshetarpal added that there was, in fact, no necessity for the petitioner to have filed a fresh application for the release of the pensionary amount as she had already filed an application earlier in 2008. The observation came in context of the state counsel’s argument that the petitioner had submitted the application on September 25, 2019, for the release of the pension. He had further submitted that her husband was not a party to the litigation regarding the multipurpose health workers’ entitlement before the court.

“The state government is expected to be a model employer…. It may be noticed here that the amount of pension under the old pension scheme, though sanctioned in 2019, was released during the pendency of the writ petition only in 2021. Keeping in view the facts, the respondent state is directed to pay the interest from December 2012 till the realisation of the payment at 9 per cent per annum,” Justice Kshetarpal asserted while setting a month’s deadline for the purpose.

