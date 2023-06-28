Govt shouldn't meddle in Sikh affairs: Bajwa

Chandigarh, June 27
Expressing concern over the recent developments relating to the telecast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday asserted that the government must restrain itself from meddling in the Sikh affairs.
“We all know who controls PTC, the only channel responsible for the telecast of Gurbani. Therefore, sole rights shouldn’t be given to this channel. Instead, the SGPC should either launch its own platform or it should be open to every channel,” he said.
