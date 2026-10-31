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Home / Punjab / Govt showcases industrial policy to UK investors

Govt showcases industrial policy to UK investors

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Rajmeet Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:37 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Punjab Industries & Commerce Minister Aman Arora at a meeting with a British delegation at Invest Punjab summit on Friday.
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Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Aman Arora held discussions with a high-level British delegation at Invest Punjab summit, highlighting the state’s potential as a manufacturing hub for UK businesses under the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). The delegation was led by Chandigarh Deputy High Commissioner Alba Smeriglio.

During the meeting, Arora highlighted Punjab’s Industrial and Business Development Policy-2026 and the state’s dedicated FTA and Export Facilitation Cell aimed at boosting bilateral trade, attracting investment and supporting international businesses.

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The British delegation also included Dr Nicholas Gribit, First Secretary (Trade-India), and Anup Narayan, Senior Trade Adviser at the British High Commission.

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The discussions focused on high-growth sectors, including agribusiness, food processing, engineering, auto components and industry-linked skill development.

The minister said Punjab’s strategic location as a gateway to North India, a skilled workforce and strong industrial capabilities make it an attractive destination for British investors.

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