Govt submits mining records to CBI for Hoshiarpur probe

The Punjab Government has submitted records related to mining leases, mining policy and rules to the anti-corruption branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with its preliminary enquiry into alleged illegal mining in Hoshiarpur.

The CBI had sought the records as part of its preliminary enquiry (PE). An officer of the rank of Superintendent Engineer (SE) has also been appointed as the nodal officer to assist the CBI team.

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A senior officer of the Department of Mines and Geology confirmed to The Tribune that the state government had submitted the documents sought by the agency.

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In a letter dated October 14, the CBI had directed the Director, Mines and Geology, Punjab, to submit certified copies of various records within five days.

The agency had also asked the department to nominate an officer familiar with mining policies, rules, procedures, electronic records and departmental functioning. The officer would coordinate with the CBI and facilitate the examination of original records, wherever required.

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The CBI has sought details of officials who held charge of the Department of Mines and Geology, the relevant circles and divisions, and the mining office in Hoshiarpur from January 1, 2022, onwards.

The information sought includes their names, designations, tenure, jurisdiction and responsibilities.