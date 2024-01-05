 Government teacher in Punjab booked for sexual abuse of 3 minor girl students : The Tribune India

  Punjab
  Government teacher in Punjab booked for sexual abuse of 3 minor girl students

Victim refuses to go to school n The incident came to light before the winter vacation when one of the victims refused to go to school

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, January 4

Three minor girl students of a government school in Majitha subdivision were allegedly sexually harassed by their schoolteacher. The victims were so frightened that they were hesitant to go to school.

The incident came to light before the winter vacation when one of the victims refused to go to school.

Following a joint complaint by the victims’ parents, the police have booked the teacher. He is yet to be arrested as he is absconding. A case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354-A (sexual harassment) of the IPC added with Sections 10 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered. A victim’s mother said her daughter studies in the primary section.

“Initially, I chided her for refusing to go to school, but I was shocked when she said her teacher was sexually harassing her by asking her to touch his private parts by calling her near his chair in the classroom,” she said.

Shocked, the mother asked whether other students also faced similar problems. On this, her daughter named two more girl students.

The mother immediately contacted the parents of other two victims who confirmed the harassment. When the schools opened on Tuesday, the parents decided not to send their wards to school and approached the police.

Amolak Singh, SHO, Majitha police station, said raids were on to nab the accused, who was absconding.

