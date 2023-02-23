Government tightens noose around Pearl group

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 22

Reiterating his commitment to recover every single penny looted from people, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked the Deputy Commissioners to identify all properties of the Pearl group in their respective districts.

The Chief Minister said the Pearl group had embezzled fund of people and it would be made accountable for the action.

Must be made accountable Chairing a virtual meeting with the DCs, Commissioners of Police and SSPs, the CM said the group had cheated people for which it must be made accountable.

The DCs and SSPs must appoint SDMs and DSPs as the nodal officers for identify-

-ing the properties. Mann said the revenue records must be checked at the grassroot level to ensure transparency in the process.

The CM said red entries must be made so no one was able to sell or purchase the properties

Chairing a virtual meeting with the Deputy Commissioners, Commissioners of Police and Senior Superintendents of Police, the Chief Minister said the group had cheated people for which it must be made accountable.

He said every Deputy Commissioner must identify the properties of the group in their district and submit a list of these to the government.

Mann said a list would be compiled in consonance with the directions of the Supreme Court and Justice Lodha committee.

The DCs and SSPs must appoint SDMs and DSPs as the nodal officers for identifying the properties. Mann said the revenue records must be checked at the grassroot level to ensure transparency in the process.

The Chief Minister said red entries must be made in the revenue records so that no one was able to sell or purchase the properties. He said priority must be accorded to this work.

Mann asked the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to supervise it. Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM A Venuprasad, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav and others were also present.