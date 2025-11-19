DT
Home / Punjab / Govt to come up with 2 new expo centres

Govt to come up with 2 new expo centres

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:35 AM Nov 19, 2025 IST
Sanjeev Arora. File
Minister for Industry & Commerce Sanjeev Arora on Tuesday said they have identified land to set up two new exhibition centres in Mohali and Ludhiana.

During a regional council meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Amritsar, he said the third centre would come up in Amritsar, where land identification was under progress.

Anjali Singh, Chairperson, CII Northern Region, said Punjab was fast emerging as a preferred destination for high-quality investments. She announced SUJAN’s Rs 150 crore investment in Punjab’s hospitality sector, beginning with Amritsar. “This major commitment strengthens Punjab’s premium tourism landscape and signals growing confidence in the state’s economic resurgence,” she said.

