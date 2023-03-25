Govt to free 10K acres of village common land

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, March 24

The Punjab Government has decided to reclaim possession of 10,000 acres of village common land, which is under illegal occupation, this year. A clear roadmap for the purpose has been prepared by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats. It will be implemented after the completion of the wheat harvesting season.

To build infra The government plans to use the recovered land for leasing it out to small and marginal farmers, build schools, cremation ground, dispensaries, set up power infrastructure and build colleges and other institutions of higher learning. — Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Minister

The total village common land in the state was identified after a survey was conducted by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats earlier this year.

This survey had reportedly also revealed that there was over one lakh acres of village common land, which was not accounted for till now in the government records. A majority of this land was under illegal occupation.

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Rural Development and Panchayat Minister, said the process to take over possession of the illegally occupied village common land would start after the wheat harvesting season was over.

“There is close to one lakh acres of village common land — mushtarkan malkan and shamlat deh — under illegal occupation. A large portion of this land is presently under litigation in various courts. For this year, we have identified 10,000 acres of such illegally occupied land for repossession, which is not under litigation,” he said, adding that the drive to take back the land would be launched only after farmers using it for wheat cultivation had harvested the crop.

The minister said the land to be taken in possession this year had been identified in the districts of Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Moga and Fazilka.

“If a small or marginal farmer, who has less than five acres of land and is cultivating crops on it illegally, we can again give the land to him for farming if he pays the lease amount to the government,” he said.