Govt to HC: Notification on panchayat bypoll in 20 days

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 22

Nearly a fortnight when Punjab was rapped for apparently taking court directions in “a very casual and irresponsible manner” in a case related to the election of a sarpanch, the Punjab Chief Secretary has told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that notification regarding the byelections would be issued within 20 days.

As of now, information regarding 431 vacant posts of sarpanches, 2,914 of panches, 81 of panchayat samiti members and 10 seats of zila parishad members had been sent to the State Election Commission vide letter dated March 27. The Bench was also told that elections to the local bodies were held on December 30, 2018, and the terms were expiring on September 18 and December 29.

In his earlier order, Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan had asserted the state’s casual manner clearly amounted to “not maintaining the majesty of law”. Taking up a contempt of court petition alleging clear violation of an undertaking furnished before the court for the second time in the matter pertaining to the elections of a sarpanch, Justice Sangwan had directed the Chief Secretary to file a specific affidavit explaining the delay in compliance of the court directions.

The matter was brought to Justice Sangwan’s notice after Jaswinder Kaur and another petitioner filed the contempt plea through counsel LS Sekhon. The state counsel, during the course of hearing, gave an undertaking that election to the post would be announced within three weeks, following which an application filed in the matter was disposed of vide order dated January13.

The petitioners’ counsel submitted that about four months had lapsed and there was clear violation of the undertaking. The counsel further submitted that the first direction was issued on December 4, 2019.