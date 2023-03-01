Govt to hire more docs for Aam Aadmi Clinics

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 28

After transferring rural medical officers and doctors from the Punjab Civil Medical Services on a large scale for 400 Aam Aadmi Clinics, the state government finally seems to has started taking corrective steps and started the process to hire fresh doctors for the upcoming Aam Aadmi Clinics.

Now, the government will launch another 83 Aam Aadmi Clinics for which they have invited fresh applications from doctors, pharmacists and attendants. These clinics will be launched in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Phagwara.

As per the advertisement, each empanelled MBBS doctor will get a fee of Rs 50 per patient with a minimum assured guarantee of 50 patients per day. A pharmacist will get Rs 12 per patient and clinic assistant Rs 11.

Last month, before the launch 400 Aam Aadmi Clinics, the government had transferred 202 PCMS doctors from Community Health Centres and around 135 RMOs to Aam Aadmi Clinics, which had hit the emergency as well as OPD services in the rural and semi-urban areas.