Govt to honour 74 teachers

Chandigarh, September 3
The state government today announced to honour 74 teachers under three categories — ‘State Teachers’ Award’, ‘Young Teachers’ Award’ and ‘Administrative Award’ — on the Teacher’s Day on Monday.
The Education Department said the teachers had been shortlisted by a state-level jury.
Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains expressed hope that these teachers would become torchbearers for their counterparts and inspire students as well.
Bains said the state government would organise the event at Virasat-e-Khalsa on September 5 in Sri Anandpur Sahib. He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would be the chief guest.
