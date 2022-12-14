Punjab Govt to launch 2nd phase of drive against encroachers

Chandigarh, December 13
The Punjab Government will initiate the second phase of the drive against illegal possession of panchayati lands.
Disclosing this here today, Rural Development & Panchayats and Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said the state government had freed more than 10,000 acre of land in its first phase and now the second phase would be started shortly.
While addressing the weekly programme, ‘Janta Darbar’, at the Vikas Bhawan here, the minister said illegal possessions from panchayati lands would be removed and directions had already been issued in this regard. He also instructed the official of Rural Development & Panchayats, Agriculture and the NRI Affairs Departments to ensure that the complaints of the public were resolved promptly.
On the nature of the complaints, he said most complaints were related to panchayati lands and on the spot proceedings were being initiated to address these without any delay.
