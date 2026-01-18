Govt to modernise bus terminals in five cities

The Punjab Government has approved a plan to modernise interstate bus terminals in five cities in public-private partnership.

Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said bus terminals in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Sangrur, Patiala and Bathinda would be upgraded. The focus will be on improving passenger amenities and operational management. This includes better waiting areas, upgraded sanitation facilities, improved lighting and signage, organised boarding arrangements and structured parking systems.

The terminals will accommodate retail outlets, offices, co-working spaces and logistics support facilities. Special attention will be given to safety and crowd management. “This is the development that reaches every region of Punjab,” said the minister.

The Ludhiana and Jalandhar bus terminals handle between 75,000 to 1 lakh passengers every day, while Patiala and Bathinda witness footfalls of around 50,000 passengers daily.